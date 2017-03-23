Wichita Crime Commission hosts forum for 4th District candidates

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two candidates took the stage at a forum hosted by the Wichita Crime Commission — Democrat James Thompson, and Republican Ron Estes — who has not attended multiple forums and debates. Libertarian candidate Chris Rockhold wasn’t there, but his campaign manager spoke on his behalf.

Concerns from voters ranged from veteran affairs, concealed and carry, to repealing and replacing Obamacare.

Candidate Ron Estes and Chris Rockhold’s campaign manager both support the repeal, saying it is too expensive. Democrat James Thompson agreed that, while Obamacare has its problems, repealing it would be a mistake.

“We need to keep moving forward on that, and working out those problems,” said Thompson. “Not just trying to get a political victory.”

Candidates also stressed the importance of putting Kansans first, and not their party.

“Our job is not to lead you, it’s not to tell you ‘This is what’s gonna happen,” said Rockhold’s campaign manager, Jordan Husted. “Our job is to listen to what you have to say.”

Husted and Thompson questioned Estes if he’d be able to do that — criticizing him for missing other public forums.

“This was the forum we were coming to,” Estes told KSN. “Some of these other folks were a little disingenuous, in terms of saying they were having a forum, because they were scheduled when I couldn’t go.”

Attendees also wanted to know, if voted into congress, would the candidate stand up to President Donald Trump — if they disagreed with him. All three men said they would stand up to him.

Although the three candidates have many opposing views, one thing they all agreed on is that Washington is broken, and congress needs someone that can work with each party, and not just their own.

Voter registration is over for the April 11 special election, but early voting starts Monday.