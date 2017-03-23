Monster lizard captured in Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) – Wildlife trappers struck gold recently when they captured a huge Nile monitor lizard in a Cape Coral, Florida neighborhood.

Julie Weiss says the lizard nested near her backyard. It usually walked along the seawall and even sunbathed in a flower bed.

“That’s really my fear,” says Weiss. “I’ve never felt threatened by one, like one was going to attack me or anything like that, but it’s the fear and safety of the animals.”

However, the lizard got too close for comfort to pets, making the fear of it attacking too real to let it stay.

“They’re just evil. I mean they’re one step from a Komodo Dragon for God’s sake,” says neighbor Clark Sweeney.