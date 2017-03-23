Lawmakers have “work cut out for them” in school funding hearings

Related Coverage Kansas parents talk about school funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Today was the first of several days planned for hearing testimony and debating the new school funding formula.

Kansas lawmakers were given until June 30 to find a school funding formula after the previous formula was ruled unconstitutional by the Kansas Supreme Court.

The current bill being debated in the House appropriations committee is a formula, flexible depending on what funds are available at the time.

“That particular bill would have a very negative impact on Hutchinson Public schools. We would lose $2.97 million dollars of funding next year under that formula,” Hutchinson Public Schools superintendent Dr. Shelly Kiblinger said.

Hutchinson was one of the first school districts to file a lawsuit against the state, due to a lack of equity and adequacy with the school funding formula after the state was pro-rating equalization aid.

Pittsburg Community Schools USD 250 superintendent Destry Brown spoke on behalf of his district to the House today.

“I think this is going to push many districts that are small and in rural areas that are isolated into making very tough decisions,” Brown said.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for updates.