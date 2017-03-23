KU players fired up for Thursday night’s game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The KU Jayhawks will be playing the Purdue Boilermakers tonight in Kansas City in the Sweet 16. The game starts around 8:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Jayhawks were the final team to take the court for practice. KU is essentially playing a home game right down the road from Lawrence at the Sprint Center. A lot of KU fans were in attendance for practice, and there was a lot of applause.

Frank Mason tried to get the crowd pumped up, but he didn’t need to do much. Kansas coach Bill Self was all smiles as the Jayhawks had a pretty laid back practice.

KSN talked to several players about the experience of the Sweet 16, and the motivation needed to make it to Phoenix for the Final Four.

“It’s a great competitive group, and we are just very confident moving forward and confident in what we can do,” said Landen Lucas, Kansas Center.

“We are extra motivated to play and to win this game, and we’ve got every reason to be. We’re here in Kansas City. It’s the end of the season. Win or go home, so I think we’re really motivated and really focused,” said Josh Jackson, Kansas Guard.

“We’re just real unique, through injuries or whatever it is, the next guy steps up. Somebody’s going to make a play. I feel like we always find a way to win no matter what happens. And we’re real tough minded and together,” said Devonte’ Graham, Kansas Guard.

The game starts around 8:30 p.m. on CBS.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.