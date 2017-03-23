KSN Threat Tracker for Thursday, March 23, 2017

5:30AM There is a risk of strong to severe storms developing late today and tonight in W KS. These storms will have the potential to produce large hail to the size of quarters and strong straight line winds. The tornado threat is very low but it can never be completely ruled out.

5:20AM Some patchy fog and drizzle is possible this morning. At this hour thick fog is developing in SW KS.

5:00AM Some sprinkles or light drizzle is possible this morning but otherwise expect clouds to mix with some sun… It will be a lot windier and a lot warmer this afternoon… Temps will start off in the 50’s and climb quickly into the 70’s by lunch time and topping off close to 80 in some spots. Strong SW winds will take us into the upper 70’s and 80’s this afternoon. While western KS will have a chance of storms later this afternoon I think Wichita stays dry till the overnight hours. 

