Kansas defeats Purdue in the sweet 16, 98-66. Jayhawks advance to the Elite 8 where they’ll face Oregon.

Jayhawks monster second half proved to be the difference. Rock Chalk’s mixture of threes and transition baskets were too much for the boilermakers. Five guys were in double figures for head coach Bill Self. Frank Mason and Devonte’ Graham each had 26 points in the win. Elite 8 game vs Oregon will take place Saturday.