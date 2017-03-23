Judgment day for Trump’s health care plan

WASHINGTON (NBC) – In Washington, today’s the day, the vote to repeal and replace Obamacare.

NBC’s analysis shows Republicans may not have the votes to make it happen.

If the Republican led Congress with a Republican president can’t get rid of Obamacare as they’ve promised for years, it would be a huge defeat for the new administration.

President Trump on the phones all night meeting with the conservative freedom caucus today in a last ditch effort to flip six no votes to yes.

As of this morning, our count shows 29 Republicans likely lined up against it. Still, the House Speaker is confident.

“We feel like we are getting really, really close,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin.

The White House admits that there’s no Plan B if today’s vote fails.

“This is the only train leaving the station,” declared White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Former Vice President Joe Biden rallied with Democrats marking the seventh anniversary of Obamacare.

“This is not going to pass,” said Former Vice President Joe Biden.

He questions whether President Trump has a grip on things in Washington.

“It’s getting down to the wire here in terms of whether or not he’s really going to take charge.”

During his long-awaited meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus, President Trump talked about the next step which is lowering drug prices.

“Gonna bid out drug prices and try and have lowest prices anywhere in the world,” said President Donald Trump.

That’s part three. First he has to get through part one, today’s vote

Even if it looks doomed, House leaders have said they won’t pull the vote.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.