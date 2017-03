Hutchinson defeats Odessa College in the NJCAA quarterfinals, 89-86. Blue Dragons advance to the semifinals.

Odessa College started the game on a 16-1 run, but Hutchinson fought back to take the lead at halftime. Wichita State commit Samajae Haynes-Jones had 20 points. Shakur Juiston, who Kansas has offered, had 23 points.

Blue Dragons play Northwest Florida State Friday night, for a chance to make it to the national championship game.