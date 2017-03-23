Fans ready to cheer on KU in Sweet 16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – A crowd packed into the Sprint Center on Wednesday to watch the Jayhawks practice.

It was a sea of crimson and blue as most fans drove up the street or took the 30 minute drive from Lawrence.

A lot of younger fans received a special treat on their spring break, seeing some of their favorite players, like Frank Mason and Devonte Graham.

“It’s really cool to see our favorite players competing in an NCAA Tournament,” said Marek Gregory, KU fan.

The fans say they watched the team breeze through the first two rounds of the tourney in Tulsa and say having them practically back home should help them going forward.

“It’s a lot of fun, we know the guys will be supported very well tomorrow night, and they’ve worked hard to deserve this seed to get this region, so, it’s fun,” said Geneva Tucker, KU fan.

The last time the Jayhawks played at the Sprint Center it didn’t go well. KU lost to TCU in the Big 12 Tourney.

The fans feel the team will be more comfortable playing this time around. Several are making bold predictions. Some say KU will win both games her and punch a ticket to the Final Four in Phoenix.

