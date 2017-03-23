Celebratory floor signing at St. Jude Dream Home

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN is a proud sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home. On Thursday, those involved in the project along with some of the local families helped by St. Jude, got to sign their names on the floor of the house and leave messages of encouragement.

Dozens wrote messages of hope, solely for the purpose of reminding what the foundation of the house was truly built on.

“This is the final steps before we go into open house which is in a couple weeks, so I always love this event because you can see everyone hang out, people talk, maybe meet each other for the first time, and I think it’s always fun to see our different patients, the children, just writing on the floor,” said St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Representative Ricky Cabello.

All of the tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home have been reserved.