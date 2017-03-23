Arizona hospital welcomes quadruplets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KPNX) – An Arizona family just grew by four in a matter of minutes. Scottsdale is now home to adorable brand-new quadruplets.

Mom and dad say they got pregnant 100 percent naturally, but it was not easy. Now that all of the babies are here and safe, they could not be happier.

The three little baby boys and one girl are all resting happy and healthy inside HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Their names are Emery, Damon, Gideon and Theo. Mom, dad and older sister are so excited.

“They’re amazing so it’s very shocking and very surreal,” their mom, Kylie Szafranski, said. What was a family of three, catapulted to a family of seven overnight.