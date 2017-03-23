Arizona hospital welcomes quadruplets

KPNX-TV Published: Updated:

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KPNX) – An Arizona family just grew by four in a matter of minutes. Scottsdale is now home to adorable brand-new quadruplets.

Mom and dad say they got pregnant 100 percent naturally, but it was not easy. Now that all of the babies are here and safe, they could not be happier.

The three little baby boys and one girl are all resting happy and healthy inside HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Their names are Emery, Damon, Gideon and Theo. Mom, dad and older sister are so excited.

“They’re amazing so it’s very shocking and very surreal,” their mom, Kylie Szafranski, said. What was a family of three, catapulted to a family of seven overnight.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s