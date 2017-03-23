A look at victims of the attack outside London’s Parliament

LONDON (AP) — Here’s what’s known about the victims of an attack in London where a man plowed a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing two people and injuring scores of others. He then stabbed a policeman to death on the grounds of Britain’s Parliament before other officers fatally shot him. Police have not yet released the attacker’s identity.

___

Police Officer Keith Palmer, 48, was on duty protecting Parliament Wednesday when he was stabbed to death.

He had been a member of the parliamentary and diplomatic protection forces for 15 years, and a soldier in the Royal Artillery before that.

Honoring Palmer, Prime Minister Theresa May said he was “a husband, a father … he was every inch a hero.

“His actions will never be forgotten.”

Praise for Palmer’s bravery also poured in from politicians and colleagues, and Britain held a minute’s silence Thursday at 9:33 a.m. in honor of his shoulder number, 933.

___

Aysha Frade, a British national whose mother is Spanish, was one of two people killed on the bridge.

Rachel Borland, the principal of DLD College — a school in Westminster a stone’s throw from Parliament — said she was a “highly regarded and loved” member of staff who worked in the school’s administration team.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry says Spanish consular officials have made contact with Frade’s relatives in Spain’s northwestern region of Galicia, when her identity was confirmed.

Frade was 43 and had two daughters, Spain’s regional Voz de Galicia newspaper reported.

___

In addition to the dead, at least 30 people from 12 countries were injured. Of those who required hospital treatment, 12 were British, three were French, two were Romanian, four were South Korean, two were Greek, and one each were from Germany, Poland, Ireland, China, Italy and the U.S. Portuguese officials also said one person from Portugal was injured. Police earlier said that seven people were in critical condition.