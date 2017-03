Hutchinson Community College defeated St. Pete Wednesday afternoon, 95-78. Kansas basketball target Shakur Juiston had a game high 29 points. Wichita State commit Semajae Haynes-Jones had 26 points as well as five rebounds. Game was close to start the second half, but Hutchinson pulled away late in the second half to secure the win.

The blue dragons play on Thursday against Odessa College in the NJCAA quarterfinals.