Woman from Peru charged with identity theft in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 35-year-old woman from Peru who has lived in Wichita since 2013 on a visitor’s visa has been charged with identity theft and document fraud.

Jennifer Leyva is alleged to have used at least three different identities to get jobs at several Wichita-area businesses. She was arrested Tuesday by agents of the Kansas Department of Labor and Homeland Security Investigations, who investigated the case, and she was scheduled to make an initial court appearance today in federal court in Wichita.

A federal grand jury indicted Leyva on March 16 on 10 counts, including two counts of aggravated identity theft, two counts of identity document fraud, two counts of lying of an I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification form, and four counts of misuse of a Social Security number. The charges relate to the defendant’s employment at health care-related businesses in Wichita.

If convicted, the defendant faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.

