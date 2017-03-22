Wichita officer and boxing coach team up to keep kids off city streets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita police officer and a local boxing coach have teamed up in an effort to keep kids off the streets.

An industrial-like building in Wichita’s Planeview neighborhood will soon be transformed into Villa Boxing Club, a club dedicated to the kids in the area.

“You know here lately, you just see so much. There is a lot of violence. You see a lot of negativity,” said Villa Boxing Coach Jacob Villa.

Planeview is known for having a higher crime rate than some other neighborhoods in Wichita.

“Free time down here can sometimes lead to some poor choices,” said Wichita Police Officer Nick Long.

Ofc. Long has worked in the area for six years. He said there are some youth programs in Planeview, but few are offered year round.

“I just saw the need for something down here and at the same time I had heard that he (Villa) lost his gym and was looking for a new location,” Long said.

Villa Boxing Club has been around since 1959. However, the club was forced to close in September of 2016 after the landlord sold the building. The gym then moved to the Pawnee Prairie Park, but the utilities were too expensive and the gym was forced to close again.

“I came and talked to the building owner and it was, I’m going to guess 4 or 5 o’clock in the afternoon when I come and take a look at it and sure enough there comes 50, 100 kids walking by and I said, OK, this is the spot,” Villa said.

Now, Villa, Long and a group of volunteers are working to clean up the building and turn it into a full-functioning gym.

“For once I think it’s time to start, you know, throwing some positive vibes out there, letting people know there are places like this that exist. There are places that are there for kids, to help them out.” Villa said.

Villa, who grew up boxing, said the sport taught him discipline and mental toughness. He hopes the gym can be an outlet for kids in the area.

“Sometimes these kids need a release, they need an out, a place to go to where they can go hit a bag if they’re angry or mad or something, you know, go hit a bag, you don’t have to pick up a gun,” Villa said.

That’s the message Villa and Long hope to spread. They said while something may appear rough on the outside, it’s the passion for something like boxing, that can lead kids to finding a purpose.

“The goal obviously through boxing is to teach discipline, give the kids something to do,” Long said.

“Someday one of these kids, they’re going to grow up and remember what we did here and they are going to give back and do the same thing in that way,” Villa said.

Villa expects the gym to open by mid-April.