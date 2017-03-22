‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant flubs puzzle

(NBC) – A contestant on the “Wheel of Fortune” was one letter away from a win before his racy take on “A Streetcar Named Desire” sent him into a long list of flubs.

Tuesday’s episode featured a contestant named Kevin coming up short in epic fashion. He was only missing an “M” but guessed a “K”.

Kevin can take solace in the fact that there has a been “Wheel of Fortune” contestant who lost even when having every single letter of the puzzle shown on the board.

Unfortunately, Kevin’s puzzle fail cost him $1,000 and allowed fellow contestant Lisa to swoop in for the win.

VIDEO: Tonight's 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant was spotted all these letters and still got it wrong https://t.co/hYL8x0o8EM pic.twitter.com/Cgd6JqwqxX — Deadspin (@Deadspin) March 21, 2017

