Two teens arrested for threats against Garden City middle school

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department said two teens were arrested for allegations of criminal threat.

On March 10, USD 457 and the Garden City Police Department began an investigation of threats made towards Horace Good Middle School indicating a possible school shooting. This threat was reported to the school resource officer by a faculty member after a note was found in the hallway of the school. During spring break, the investigation progressed. Additional law enforcement was present when school returned.

On Monday, several more notes threatening violence began to appear in the hallways again. After further investigation, officers identified and arrested two students, ages 13 and 14, for allegedly dropping the notes in school. The students were arrested. The investigation is still active. KSN News is not naming the teens.

