Stallworth celebration set for Friday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The public is invited to help celebrate the life of Shocker All-American Dave Stallworth at 6 p.m., Friday, March 24, inside Wichita State’s Charles Koch Arena.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and the program is expected to last until 8 p.m. In attendance will be former players, and also his teammates from the 1964-65 Final Four team. In addition, fans will be given the opportunity to give their greatest Dave Stallworth memory.

Mr. Stallworth passed away Thursday, March 16, at the age of 75.

Nicknamed “the Rave,” Mr. Stallworth was a three-time All-American for the Shockers over parts of four seasons from 1961-65. He led the program to its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 1964, and his No. 42 jersey is one of five hanging from the rafters of Charles Koch Arena.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.