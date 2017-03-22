Oklahoma lawmaker charged with child prostitution resigns

By Published: Updated:
Sen. Ralph Shortey (Courtesy: KFOR)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma state senator accused of hiring a 17-year-old boy for sex has resigned.

Republican Sen. Ralph Shortey submitted his resignation letter Wednesday. He was arrested last week on charges of engaging in child prostitution, transporting a minor for prostitution and engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of church.

The 35-year-old married father of three is out on $100,000 bond. Oklahoma’s most prominent Republican leaders had called for his resignation after he was charged.

Acting on a tip from the teenager’s father, police in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore say they went to a Super 8 Hotel earlier this month and smelled marijuana coming from a room. They say they found Shortey and the teenager.

Shortey had represented his Oklahoma City district in the state Senate for seven years.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s