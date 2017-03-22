Newton mother, daughter in lockdown following UK Parliament situation

Police close to the Palace of Westminster, London, after sounds similar to gunfire have been heard close to the Palace of Westminster. A man with a knife has been seen within the confines of the Palace, eyewitnesses said.

LONDON (KSNW) – A Newton woman and her mother touring Europe are currently in lockdown following a possible terror incident outside Parliament.

Charlotte Renollet and her mother, Christine Hays McKellip, both of Newton, are overseas touring Europe. They are currently in different lockdown locations but in communication with one another.

“We had just gotten through security and almost into Parliament when I heard three gunshots. People screaming and running. We are kind of down lower than street level, and I saw people pointing toward the street and bridge area, and I pushed mom and just said run. She ran one way, and I ran back to the security check area. She got locked in a hall. I got locked with roughly 10 unarmed security officers,” Renollet said in a text message.

Renollet expressed that the security officers are caring for those in lockdown, giving them water, a place to sit, and the opportunity to watch the news on computers in a security office if they choose.

They previously could not use their cell phones. KSN News will update this story as it develops.

update 11:37am: Renollet and her mother are in the same location. Authorities gave those in lockdown water and a snack.

The pair are in one of 18 buildings that are considered a part of the House of Parliament. An official told them there are 7000 employees plus all visitors, noting Westminster Abbey will likely also be in lockdown.

