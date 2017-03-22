Macksville man killed in rollover

EDWARDS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 23-year-old Macksville man was killed in a rollover accident on Tuesday.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 183 about five miles south of Kinsley.

A 2011 Chevy Silverado was southbound when it went left of center and went into the ditch, rolled several times, came to rest on passenger side facing east.

The driver, identified as Jeremy Rey Huffman, was transported to Edwards County Hospital where he died.

