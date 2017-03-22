Legislators propose school funding plan based on head count

Kansas legislators are on the hot seat to come up with a plan to adequately fund Kansas schools.

“Time is of the essence,” says USD 262 Superintendent Cory Gibson.

With the Supreme Courts deadline of June 30th looming, legislators appear to be turning back the clock to lay out a plan similar to one that was replaced in 2015.

“In principle it kind of has the skeletal look of the last formula,” says Gibson.

Cory Gibson, Superintendent of Valley Center Schools, says while it looks similar there are major differences.

The plan still starts with a base rate. An amount that all schools receive for each student. That amount would be $4,170.

But this plan differs from the old one in that it doesn’t have as many weighted programs to provide additional funding for students who may need more help.

Paying for things like “at risk” or special needs students will vary, meaning the district may have to rely on that base rate for those extra costs.

“They give us more on the base. But, once again, I am going to use I am going to use Career tech as the easiest one since there is no funding for it proposed,” says Gibson. “We would just be required to continue those courses, and we would want to continue those courses, it’s what’s best for kids. However we would just have to move it from the base back over to that budget amount.”

This formula would benefit Valley Center Schools. But not as much as the plan used in 2009.

“For us we do see an increase in the plan of about $850,000. However if you had the old school finance formula funded back to the base of 2009, with our current enrollment, that number would be closer to three million,” says Gibson.

In fact, he says nearly a third of Kansas school districts would be losing money.

“For 100 school districts out of the 286 that are in Kansas now there is actually a decrease in funding from the state in this proposal.”

Gibson says the plan does, at least, get them started.

“I think it is a good starting point. I think it is a conversation starter.”

Schools might still need to raise property taxes to fund additional school programs.

Tomorrow a legislative panel will meet to discuss the proposal and Gibson tells me, he expects there could still be a lot of changes.