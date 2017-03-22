KSN Threat Tracker for Wednesday, March 21, 2017

Published: Updated:

5:00AM We are off to a chilly and breezy start to the day. Also tracking a few very light showers across the state this morning on radar. These are producing only light rain or drizzle if any at all, but anything helps at this point. Temps are cooler this morning and the NE winds are still pretty breezy, although they will diminish during the day. Dew points are also low so that doesn’t help getting the light rain to the ground. Any showers will taper off this morning and clouds will mix with a little sun this afternoon. We’ll be much cooler today with highs only in the 50’s

