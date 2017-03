WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews are on the scene of grass fire. It is happening near Pawnee and Maize Road at Pawnee Prairie Park.

Sedgwick County and Wichita fire crews are helping to battle the blaze which is located near some homes.

KSN News has a crew at the scene of the fire. Look for updates online at KSN.com.

