Garth Brooks tickets for Kansas City concert go on sale today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Get ready, county music fans, Garth Brooks is coming to the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

The concert date of May 6, 2017 was announced last week. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m.

The 2016 Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year will be joined by his wife, who is also a famed country singer, Trisha Yearwood.

The only way to buy tickets is to go to axs.com/garth or call 1-844-634-2784.

Ticket prices are $60.59 plus $6.89 tax plus $2.00 facility fee plus $5.50 service charge equaling $74.98.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.