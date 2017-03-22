Garth Brooks coming to Kansas City this May

By Published: Updated:
Garth Brooks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Get ready, county music fans, Garth Brooks is coming to the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

The concert date of May 6, 2017 was announced Wednesday. The 2016 Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year will be joined by his wife, who is also a famed country singer, Trisha Yearwood.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets go on sale March 31, 2017 at 10 a.m. The only way to buy tickets is to go to axs.com/garth or call 1-844-634-2784.

Ticket prices are $60.59 plus $6.89 tax plus $2.00 facility fee plus $5.50 service charge equaling $74.98.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s