Garden City sweeps competition in student broadcasting awards

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City broadcasting students are celebrating a big win.

Their TV and radio reports were recognized in a statewide competition, where they won 55 out of nearly 100 awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters — more than every other high school combined.

“We come in,” said sophomore Cooper Thayer about his broadcast class, “everybody’s at a computer and in the studio, recording, editing, it’s pretty cool.”

They won more awards than any other high school has ever won in a single year.

“We got first place in the live newscast,” said senior Madison Farr, “which is amazing, because we’ve been trying to do that for the three years that I’ve been here, and we did have stiff competition up in eastern Kansas.”

Future broadcasters say their teacher lets them do their reports their way.

“It’s all in our hands,” said sophomore Luzandrea Fuentes. “He just tells us the deadline, and we have until then to figure it out and get all the interviews for it.”

Students in the program have won hundreds of awards in the past 13 years. Some of them say the classes have even inspired them to pursue broadcasting as a career.

“This is something I definitely want to pursue professionally,” said sophomore Tyler Stutzman, who also contributes to TV and radio stations outside of school. “I’m already getting my name out there, trying to work up as much as I can, working at the radio station.”

Teacher Jesse Bernal says he’s proud of what his kids have achieved.

“That’s something they can take on their college application,” he said, “they could put on a scholarship application, that they are an academic state champion. So I’m happy for them to win all these awards.”

The students will be recognized in an awards ceremony in Topeka next month.