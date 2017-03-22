Friends University announces Dion Meneley as new head football coach

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dion Meneley will be the new head football coach at Friends University. The university made the announcement on Wednesday.

Prior to coming to Friends, Dion Meneley was in his fifth season at Hutchinson Community College as the assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. In his first four seasons at Hutchinson, Meneley’s defenses produced six NJCAA All-Americans and 31 all-Jayhawk Conference performers.

In 2011, Meneley was an assistant coach at Fort Hays State University where he was the defensive coordinator for the Tigers. Before that, he spent four seasons as the defensive coordinator at Southwestern College in Winfield.

Meneley received his bachelor’s degree in general studies from Pittsburg State University and his master’s degree in leadership from Southwestern College.

