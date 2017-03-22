Friends University announces Dion Meneley as new head football coach

By Published: Updated:
Dion Meneley (Courtesy: Hutchinson Community College)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dion Meneley will be the new head football coach at Friends University. The university made the announcement on Wednesday.

Prior to coming to Friends, Dion Meneley was in his fifth season at Hutchinson Community College as the assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. In his first four seasons at Hutchinson, Meneley’s defenses produced six NJCAA All-Americans and 31 all-Jayhawk Conference performers.

In 2011, Meneley was an assistant coach at Fort Hays State University where he was the defensive coordinator for the Tigers. Before that, he spent four seasons as the defensive coordinator at Southwestern College in Winfield.

Meneley received his bachelor’s degree in general studies from Pittsburg State University and his master’s degree in leadership from Southwestern College.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s