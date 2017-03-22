Friends, family, and staff gather outside school to remember boy hit by car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Alvin Gunter, 11, who died Monday after being hit by a car Saturday night, is being remembered Wednesday.

Gunter was killed when crossing 13th Street in northeast Wichita Saturday evening. Another boy was also hit and is in stable condition.

On Wednesday afternoon, friends, family, and staff from Alvin’s school, Greiffenstein Elementary School, gathered outside for a memorial.

A picture of Alvin was placed by tree, and people wrote messages on a card. Those in attendance prayed together.

On Tuesday, KSN talked to Alvin’s family. They just want everyone to remember Alvin for his energy and care.

“He was a compassionate kid,” Eliza Gunter, Alvin’s mother said. “He’s always worried about somebody else.”

“He played two sports with me,” said Jesse Gunter, Alvin’s brother. “He played football basketball, and we used to play hide-and-go-seek.”

I'm out on 13th & Erie where 11 y/o Alvin Gunter lost his life.There's a ton of friends & members from his school here to add to his vigil pic.twitter.com/xuwYTfklZE — Ashonti Ford KSN (@AshontiFordKSN) March 22, 2017

A prayer for Alvin and his family. His mother says she prays the hardest for the driver that took his life. More tonight on @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/qQKTXG3oou — Ashonti Ford KSN (@AshontiFordKSN) March 22, 2017

