Friends, family, and staff gather outside school to remember boy hit by car

By Published: Updated:
Friends, family, and Greiffenstein Elementary School staff gathered to remember Alvin. (KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Alvin Gunter, 11, who died Monday after being hit by a car Saturday night, is being remembered Wednesday.

Gunter was killed when crossing 13th Street in northeast Wichita Saturday evening. Another boy was also hit and is in stable condition.

On Wednesday afternoon, friends, family, and staff from Alvin’s school, Greiffenstein Elementary School, gathered outside for a memorial.

A picture of Alvin was placed by tree, and people wrote messages on a card. Those in attendance prayed together.

RELATED LINK | Update: Boy killed in accident Saturday identified

On Tuesday, KSN talked to Alvin’s family. They just want everyone to remember Alvin for his energy and care.

“He was a compassionate kid,” Eliza Gunter, Alvin’s mother said. “He’s always worried about somebody else.”

“He played two sports with me,” said Jesse Gunter, Alvin’s brother. “He played football basketball, and we used to play hide-and-go-seek.”

KSN’s Ashonti Ford was at the memorial and will more on KSN News.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s