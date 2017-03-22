Finishing touches going into the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been several weeks since KSN checked out the progress of the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home.

Since we were last there, they’ve started to add the finishing touches to everything from floors and tile, installed by National Flooring, and the painting labor by JLP Construction, Inc.

Over the next week, a few touches to the tile and paint along with the furniture will be added, according to Nies Homes.

The first open house for the home is scheduled for Saturday, April 8. For more information, click here.

