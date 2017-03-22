FDA links rare cancer, 9 deaths, to textured breast implants

By Published:
NovaMed employee Viola Anderson inspects textured shells that will form the casings of breast implants in the company's Minneaoplis plant, May 4, 1999. The shells for the implants are made in Minneapolis and are filled in Germany. (AP Photo/Scott Cohen,File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it has received reports of nine deaths and more than 350 cases of a rare blood cancer linked to breast implants.

The FDA said Tuesday it now agrees with the World Health Organization, which concluded years ago this type of lymphoma can develop following breasts implants.

Concerns were first raised at the FDA in 2011, but the agency said then that there were too few cases to know if there was a connection.

The disease seems to occur more often with textured implants in the scar tissue near the implant and is associated with pain and swelling sometimes years after the surgery has healed.

The FDA said it can’t determine how many cases there are, but noted Australia has also reported three deaths.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s