Car Crash Knocks Out Power To Some Wichitans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An early morning accident sent one man to the hospital and knocked out power to the surrounding area.

Police responded to an accident at 32nd St. and Amidon around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday March 22nd.

When crews arrived they found a truck had collided with a power pole.

The man inside the truck was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Several power poles were knocked down in that area, and those also started fire to a nearby field.

The downed poles also caused power outages in the area leaving 186 customers without power.