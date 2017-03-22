Car Crash Knocks Out Power To Some Wichitans

KSNW Published:
Truck crashes into power pole at 32nd and Amidon.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An early morning accident sent one man to the hospital and knocked out power to the surrounding area.

Police responded to an accident at 32nd St. and Amidon around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday March 22nd.

When crews arrived they found a truck had collided with a power pole.

The man inside the truck was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Several power poles were knocked down in that area, and those also started fire to a nearby field.

The downed poles also caused power outages in the area leaving 186 customers without power.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s