1 critical, 1 serious after Kansas group home fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a fire in a residential group home in suburban Kansas City has sent one person to the hospital in critical condition and another in serious condition.

The Overland Park Fire Department said in a news release that crews were called early Wednesday to the home for people with disabilities. Four people had evacuated when fire crews arrived, and two others were rescued from the home’s second floor. All six were taken to area hospitals, with four of them in good condition.

Crews were able to contain the fire in about thirty minutes. Fire damage was contained to the back part of the home, including the kitchen and basement areas. The rest of the home had moderate smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

