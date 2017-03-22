1 critical, 1 serious after Kansas group home fire

By Published: Updated:

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a fire in a residential group home in suburban Kansas City has sent one person to the hospital in critical condition and another in serious condition.

The Overland Park Fire Department said in a news release that crews were called early Wednesday to the home for people with disabilities. Four people had evacuated when fire crews arrived, and two others were rescued from the home’s second floor. All six were taken to area hospitals, with four of them in good condition.

Crews were able to contain the fire in about thirty minutes. Fire damage was contained to the back part of the home, including the kitchen and basement areas. The rest of the home had moderate smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s