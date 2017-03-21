Woman injured in south Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured. It happened Monday night around 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Lulu.

Wichita police said a 28-year-old man and his 22-year-old girlfriend arrived home. A fight broke out between the 28-year-old man and another 39-year-old man, the suspect, inside.

“During the disturbance, the suspect drew a firearm, and the 28-year-old man turned and ran. At that time when he heard a gunshot, he then discovered his girlfriend’s mother, a 44-year-old, had sustained a gunshot wound to both of her arms,” said Officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

The 44-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 39-year-old suspect was located by police and booked for domestic violence, aggravated battery, and domestic assault.

