Vigil held for two boys hit by car over the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A vigil was held Monday night for two 11-year-old boys who were hit by a car over the weekend.

A handful of people gathered at 13th and Erie to rally for the boys’ recovery. That is where police said the boys were crossing the street Saturday night when they were hit by a 24-year-old woman.

The driver stopped and called 911, along with several witnesses.

At last check, one boy was hospitalized in serious condition. The other is in critical condition.

The case will be presented to the district attorney for possible charges against the driver.

