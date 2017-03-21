Paris Olympic bid team tells IOC it doesn’t want 2028 Games

LONDON (AP) — The Paris bid team is fine with an unprecedented double vote on Olympic hosts, as long as the French capital is awarded the 2024 Games.

With Paris and Los Angeles the remaining 2024 bidders, IOC President Thomas Bach has raised the prospect of one city getting 2024 and the other taking 2028.

“We can’t accept ’28,” Paris bid co-chairman Tony Estanguet said during a visit to London on Tuesday. “It’s not possible.”

Estanguet, a three-time Olympic champion canoeist who became a member of the International Olympic Committee, is trying to end Paris’ run of three losing bids.

“We’re OK if the IOC wants to give two games at the same session in Lima,” Estanguet said of the IOC Session in Peru. “But on our side, our project is only possible for ’24. We also believe this is the time to come back to Paris, or to Europe, in ’24. This is the fourth bid, we learnt a lot. It’s now or never.

“Either the IOC family wants to choose Paris for ’24 or we will not come back for ’28. We are not against the process, we welcome the process and understand the process, but our project is only possible for ’24.”

The IOC executive board has asked its four vice presidents to “explore changes” in Olympic bidding and report back in July. The four-man working group will make proposals to the board and full membership. They meet from July 9-12 in Lausanne, Switzerland, where Los Angeles and Paris will make formal presentations of their 2024 hosting plans.