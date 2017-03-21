Officer Brian Arterburn’s mother gives condition update, thanks community for support

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn continues to recover after being critically injured on Feb. 7 by a suspect fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Arterburn’s mother was in attendance at a intergeneration activity at Chisholm Place where seniors with dementia were working with kids creating get-well cards for Brian.

The activity is part of an open-to-the-public fundraiser for officer Brian Arterburn and his family. The event featured food, raffle, and a dunking booth with officers.

During the activity, KSN talked to Mary Arterburn, Brian’s mother, who was in attendance about his recovery. Officer Brian Arterburn was transferred to Craig Hospital earlier this month where he is improving.

“He’s talking some, he’s eating some, just soft foods,” she said. “Friday, we’re supposed to get a call from all the special doctors, and we’ll find out what the prognosis is, and my husband and I will be going out next week for surgery for Brian’s prosthesis and we’ll know more after Friday.”

KSN also asked Arterburn’s mother about all the community support pouring in.

“We are just beyond belief in what we’re seeing out of different people everyday. When we go to stores they recognize us, and they’re all praying for Brian, and Brian does need more prayers, and we just hope that the best comes out of this.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.