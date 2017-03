5:00AM The first day of spring felt more like summer! We broke a record in Wichita of 89 degrees from a long standing record that was set back in 1907. Clouds will be on the increase today with much cooler temps. Winds this morning are slightly higher and out of the NE. This means we will be much cooler today than yesterday by about 20 or more degrees. Today you can expect more normal temps that you would expect for late March.

