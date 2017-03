Kansas basketball has been consistent during the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament. Jayhawks defeated UC Davis by 38 points, and Michigan State by 20 points.

Now it gets tougher when the field shrinks to 16 teams. Kansas plays Purdue Thursday night in the sweet 16 in Kansas City. If the jayhawks win that one, they advance to the Elite 8 and will play the winner of Oregon and Michigan.