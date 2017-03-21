Intrust Bank Arena officials back from NCAA Tournament in Tulsa

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Intrust Bank Arena officials are back from Tulsa with a new appreciation of what it takes to host NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Five staff members went to the BOK Center to see what Wichita needs to do to host the first and second rounds next year.

They watched not only the games, but everything that happens before and afterwards.

“Watch the ingress process, what do fans do once they’re inside, how much food are they buying, are they sitting in the seats or hanging out on the concourse,” said Chris Kibler, Intrust Arena Assistant General Manager.

Kibler said they also learned how many media outlets to expect. Tulsa issued credentials to about 300 people so Kibler says Intrust Bank Arena is planning to convert a storage room into a big press room.

NCAA officials will inspect the Wichita venue in December and again in March right before the tournament.

