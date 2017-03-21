Family and friends remember Toni Anderson at memorial service

Family and friends released white balloons in honor of Toni Anderson on Tuesday. (KSN Photo)
Toni Anderson (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Family and friends were finally able to pay their last respects to a Wichita woman who died in a car wreck earlier this year.

Toni Anderson disappeared in Kansas City in January, and it wasn’t until this month, her family learned she died when her car slid into the Missouri River.

Tuesday, a celebration of life was held for Toni at Risen Savior Lutheran Church.

Afterwards, everyone went outside and released white balloons in her honor.

