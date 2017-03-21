Crews mop up after massive suburban Kansas City fire

By Published: Updated:
People watch an eight-alarm fire that began at an apartment complex under construction and than spread to several nearby homes Monday, March 20, 2017, in Overland Park, Kan. Once one roof caught fire, embers jumped from roof to roof, spreading the blaze, said Overland Park Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – Firefighters are mopping up after a huge fire spread from a suburban Kansas City apartment complex that was under construction to more than a dozen homes.

KCTV-TV reports that Overland Park Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes says crews have put out the fire at the multimillion-dollar CityPlace development in Overland Park, Kansas. He says the crews will focus Tuesday on investigating each fire and making sure all flames have been extinguished.

Firefighters battled at least 17 house fires after the fire started Monday. Rhodes says eight to ten of those homes were “significantly impacted.”

Three firefighters were transported to the hospital, but all are listed in fair condition. He says everyone has been accounted for and that it is “really fortunate” that there are no significant injuries.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s