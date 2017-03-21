B-29 Doc air show tour scheduled

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – B-29 Doc will make four national tour stops through the first half of the 2017 summer tour season.

Doc’s Friends, Inc., the group operating the fully restored B-29 Boeing Superfortress, announced the first half of its tour plan, which includes stops in Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin.

B-29 Doc Open House: Yingling Aviation, Wichita, Kan., April 22

Defenders of Liberty: Barksdale Air Force Base, Bossier City, La., May 6-7

Wings Over Whiteman: Whiteman Air Force Base, Knob Noster, Mo., June 10-11

EAA AirVenture: Oshkosh, Wis., July 24-20

Doc’s maintenance crew has nearly completed the planned winter maintenance program and will begin running engines and preparing for a return to flight in early April.

For more information, click here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.