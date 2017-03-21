B-29 Doc air show tour scheduled

By Published:
The World War II B-29 bomber "Doc" lifts off for the first time in 60 years on Sunday, July 17, 2016. (Photo: USAF/Staff Sgt. Rachel Waller)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – B-29 Doc will make four national tour stops through the first half of the 2017 summer tour season.

Doc’s Friends, Inc., the group operating the fully restored B-29 Boeing Superfortress, announced the first half of its tour plan, which includes stops in Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin.

  • B-29 Doc Open House: Yingling Aviation, Wichita, Kan., April 22
  • Defenders of Liberty: Barksdale Air Force Base, Bossier City, La., May 6-7
  • Wings Over Whiteman: Whiteman Air Force Base, Knob Noster, Mo., June 10-11
  • EAA AirVenture: Oshkosh, Wis., July 24-20

Doc’s maintenance crew has nearly completed the planned winter maintenance program and will begin running engines and preparing for a return to flight in early April.

For more information, click here.

