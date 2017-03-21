Authorities investigating deadly crash in Reno County

By Published: Updated:
Reno County Sheriff (KSN photo / Raoul Cortez)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are investigating a crash that left a Newton man dead. It happened just after 12 a.m. Tuesday at 4th and Avery according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a single car involved. Investigators determined the car crossed the center line, left the road, and struck a tree.

The driver was identified as 36-year-old Kevin D. Chambers of Newton.

The accident is still under investigation. An autopsy is being conducted in Sedgwick County.

