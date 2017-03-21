4-year-old dies in dressing room hanging

MANKATO, Minn. (KARE) – A 4-year-old boy is dead following an accident at a Mankato, Minnesota thrift store. The incident happened Saturday.

First responders were called to the Again Thrift & More when 4-year-old Ryu Pena was found unresponsive in a dressing room. Officials say it appears the boy suffocated after his hoodie got caught in a clothing hook

Denise Gonzalez, Ryu’s mother, said the little boy was shopping with his grandmother at the time of the accident.

“It wasn’t neglect. He was having fun. He was playing. He was being a kid. It could happen to anybody at any time,” Gonzalez said. “We just borrowed him for a little while and got to know him. He got to touch a lot of people. He was a star.”

Foul play is not suspected, but the investigation is still ongoing.

