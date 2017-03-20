Wichita Firefighter Suffers Minor Injuries in Early Morning Fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One Wichita Firefighter sustained injuries to his upper body in a Monday morning fire. Just after four this morning, fire crews were called to a house fire in the area of George Washington and Lincoln. Firefighters arrived to smoke and flames coming from the back of a residence on Poplar. The fire attack was delayed for a short time, do to arching power lines. Wichita Fire Department Chief Ron Blackwell says one firefighter sustained minor injures to his upper body. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

