Two-alarm fire damages apartments in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A huge fire at an apartment building under construction in Overland Park sparked fires on several homes blocks away.

The Kansas City Star reports the blaze Monday at a building at the multimillion-dollar City Place development blew plumes of smoke and embers along rows of homes nearby.

KSHB-TV in Kansas City reports 17 homes also were damaged by the fire and three firefighters suffered minor injuries fighting the blaze.

Some residents were evacuated as a precaution.

Flames and heavy black smoke poured from the multi-story apartment building. The newspaper reports the fire appeared to be coming from two buildings under construction at the development and within minutes began to spread to nearby houses.

Neighboring fire departments helped the Overland Park Fire Department battle the blazes.

Jason Rhodes, Overland Park Fire Department, described the area as “a bit of a warzone”, saying he hadn’t seen a fire of this size in his 10 years with the department.

2alarm fire building under construction college & Nieman. More info later pic.twitter.com/8lxxUotkV3 — Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) March 20, 2017

