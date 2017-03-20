Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey recovered in Mexico

KXAN-TV Published:
New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises his arms after a touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

You can breathe a sigh of relief, Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey has finally been found.

According to a tweet from Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, the jersey was found in Mexico.

According to an official statement from the National Football League, the jersey was found in the possession of a credentialed media member. The person also had another Brady jersey from a previous Super Bowl.

In February, after the big game, the jersey went missing from the New England Patriots’ locker room. Brady even attempted to piece together potential suspects.

“I put it in my bag and I came out and it wasn’t there anymore,” Brady said during a news conference. “It’s unfortunate, because that’s a nice piece of memorabilia.” Brady joked that he expects to see it show up in an online auction.

The Texas Rangers were called to assist in the search.

Acevedo said the jersey was recovered with the help from Federal Bureau of Investigation and Mexican authorities.

A Houston police affidavit listed the jersey as being worth half a million dollars.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s