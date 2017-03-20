Update: Rooster’s memorial service moving to Century II

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The memorial service for Rooster, who was killed Saturday, will be relocated to Century II Exhibition Hall, located on the northeast corner of Century II.

The police department said it was due to overwhelming response and support from the community. Originally, the service was scheduled to be held at Wichita City Hall. Services will run from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on March 31st.

Officers are asked to wear a Class A uniform. For outside K-9 Units or outside law enforcement agencies planning on attending, please contact Sgt. Nikki Woodrow at nwoodrow@wichita.gov directly.

For more details, donations, or other information, please contact the Wichita Police Department Chief’s office at 316-268-4158.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s