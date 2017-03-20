Update: Rooster’s memorial service moving to Century II

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The memorial service for Rooster, who was killed Saturday, will be relocated to Century II Exhibition Hall, located on the northeast corner of Century II.

The police department said it was due to overwhelming response and support from the community. Originally, the service was scheduled to be held at Wichita City Hall. Services will run from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on March 31st.

Officers are asked to wear a Class A uniform. For outside K-9 Units or outside law enforcement agencies planning on attending, please contact Sgt. Nikki Woodrow at nwoodrow@wichita.gov directly.

For more details, donations, or other information, please contact the Wichita Police Department Chief’s office at 316-268-4158.

