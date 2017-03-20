Police identify Friday shooting victim

Related Coverage Woman’s body found in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department identified Friday’s shooting victim Monday as 26-year-old Sandra Flores from Wichita.

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department, told KSN Flores was shot one time.

Flores’ body was found Friday morning near Seneca and Crawford in south Wichita.

Woodrow said there are no suspects at this time and they are seeking the public’s help. If you have any information about the case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or Wichita Police Department investigations at 268-4407.