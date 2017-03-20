Police identify Friday shooting victim

KSNW-TV Published:
Wichita police investigate after a woman's body was found near Pawnee and Seneca. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department identified Friday’s shooting victim Monday as 26-year-old Sandra Flores from Wichita.

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department, told KSN Flores was shot one time.

Flores’ body was found Friday morning near Seneca and Crawford in south Wichita.

Woodrow said there are no suspects at this time and they are seeking the public’s help. If you have any information about the case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or Wichita Police Department investigations at 268-4407.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s